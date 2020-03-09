Kerala

HC seeks medical board report

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the State government to furnish the report of the medical board constituted to ascertain the health condition of CPI(M) leader P.K. Kunjanananthan, a convict in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case.

The order came on a petition filed by P.K. Kunjanananthan seeking to suspend the sentence and release him on bail.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Superintendent, Prisons and Correctional Home, Thiruvananthapuram submitted that the medical board met on March 4 to look into the clinical condition of the convict.

