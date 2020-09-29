HC seeks mark list of melsanthi candidates

Difference in awarding marks for interview noticed in last year’s selection

Taking note of last year’s report on the wide difference in awarding marks to candidates during the interview for melsanthis (head priests) for the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram temple, the Kerala High Court has directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to produce the mark list of this year’s candidates along with the video of the selection process.

In an order appointing former judge K. Padmanabhan Nair as observer for the selection process, the Division Bench comprising Justice C.T. Ravikumar and Justice K. Haripal directed the TDB Commissioner to produce the same in a sealed cover by October 10. The interviews are slated to be held at the board's headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on October 5 and 6.

The TDB will be permitted to fix the date for draw-of-lots subject to orders after verifying these documents and the report to be filed by the observer.

A report submitted by former judge R. Bhaskaran, who was the observer for the selection of melsanthis last year, to the High Court had noticed wide difference in the marks awarded by the three tantris at the time of interview.

“It is, therefore, observed in the report that it would be better if the observer is directed to file a report before the lots are drawn, so that the mark list can be verified by the court, to ensure that the interview was conducted in a fair manner. Evidently, the suggestion is made with bona fide intention to ensure that an upper hand was not actually given to any particular person by anyone by granting excessive marks,” the order said.

Besides three tantris, a senior and a junior tantri from Tazhamon madom and a tantri from outside the family, the selection committee for melsanthis also include the president, two members and the commissioner of the TDB

In view of the pandemic situation, the court also permitted to depute two male children above the age of 10 as agreed by the senior Raja of the Pandalam royal family for drawing the lots.

According to a report by M. Manoj, Sabarimala Special Commissioner and District Judge, as many as 89 applicants have been recommended for interview for Sabarimala this year after a vigilance inquiry. From among the successful candidates, a short list will be prepared and melsanthis will be selected by drawing lots.

The new melsanthis, to be appointed for a year, will take charge on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam.