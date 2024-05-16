ADVERTISEMENT

HC seeks govt. response to plea for appointment of judicial member of RERA

Updated - May 16, 2024 01:17 am IST

Published - May 16, 2024 01:16 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has sought the response of the State government to a public interest litigation seeking a directive to take steps to make appointment to the post of judicial member at the Kerala State Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (RERA), which would fall vacant on May 27.

The petition also sought a directive to allow V.K. Babu Prakash, the incumbent judicial member who would vacate the office on May 27 on attaining retirement age of 65, to continue as judicial member of the appellate tribunal till a a new judicial member is appointed. The appellate tribunal consisted of a chairperson, a judicial member and an administrative/technical member. The absence of the judicial member would affect the functioning of the tribunal as a large number of appeals involving intricate legal questions were pending before it, the petition pointed out.

