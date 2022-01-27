HC seeks govt. response on pattern of questions

KOCHI

27 January 2022 22:56 IST

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the response of the State government to a plea for a change in the pattern of question papers of the coming SSLC and Higher Secondary and Vocational HigherSecondary Examinations by giving50% extra choice questions in focus andnon-focus areas.The petition was filed byDenny Varghese, president, Parent Teachers Association of GVHSS School, Njarackal, in Ernakulam district.

According to her,the preparation of question papers for the examinations were on. Though the government hadordered to give 50% choice questions, it had not been reflected on the question papers under preparation. The bare perusal of the pattern of question papers prepared would reveal that 50% choicequestionswere not given in the focus area and no choice had been given in thenon-focus area.

The lack of providing extra choice questions would affect the students studying in government schools because they were facing lack ofgadgets to appear for online classes conducted during the period of pandemic. Therefore, the petitioner sought a directive to the government and Director General of Education to provide sufficient choices in the questions for the examinations.