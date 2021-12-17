Kerala

HC seeks details on quota for transgender people

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Union government to inform the court of the steps taken for providing reservation to the transgender community in admission to educational institutions and appointments in government services.

The court passed the directive on a writ petition filed by Kabeer C. of Palakkad seeking to declare that transgender persons were entitled to reservation for employment under the State as well as admission to government educational institutions.

According to the petitioner, though the State government had issued an order for providing reservation for transgender persons in educational institutions, no reservation had been made in government service appointments.

The court observed that no material on the steps taken for reservation was made available to it, particularly in public employment.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2021 8:16:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/hc-seeks-details-on-quota-for-transgender-people/article37979702.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY