HC seeks details on quota for transgender people

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Union government to inform the court of the steps taken for providing reservation to the transgender community in admission to educational institutions and appointments in government services.

The court passed the directive on a writ petition filed by Kabeer C. of Palakkad seeking to declare that transgender persons were entitled to reservation for employment under the State as well as admission to government educational institutions.

According to the petitioner, though the State government had issued an order for providing reservation for transgender persons in educational institutions, no reservation had been made in government service appointments.

The court observed that no material on the steps taken for reservation was made available to it, particularly in public employment.