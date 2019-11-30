HC seeks details of hospital facilities

The High Court on Friday directed the State government to file in two weeks a statement detailing the facilities available in district, taluk, and other government hospitals in the State.

The directive was passed on a public interest litigation filed in the backdrop of the allegation that when Shehala Sherin, a student of Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, who died of snakebite, was brought to the Sulthan Bathery taluk hospital, doctors did not administer antivenom because the hospital did not have a paediatric ventilator.

The petition filed by Kulathoor Jaising of Thiruvananthapuram sought a directive to make available the list of paediatric ICU and ventilators in all government district and taluk hospitals. The absence of paediatric ventilator in taluk hospital was also a reason for the death of the girl, the petitioner said.

The petitioner submitted that there were 79 government taluk hospitals, 16 district hospitals and 18 government general hospitals. But,they did not have paediatric ICU and paediatric ventilators. The doctors would refer the patient to the medical college hospitals. Besides, there was no fully equipped ambulances to shift the patient to medical colleges.

State’s response

The government submitted that there were sufficient infrastructure in all taluk hospitals. The medical facilities were far better than other States. The petitioner also pleaded for a directive to the government to issue a circular for exhibiting the stock of emergency medicine in front of the pharmacy in government hospitals.