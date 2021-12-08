HC seeks details of entry norms at Guruvayur temple

KOCHI

08 December 2021 20:17 IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the administrator of Guruvayur Devaswom to place on record the norms prescribed by the managing committee for entry into Nalambalam for Vishukani darshan and Vakacharthu darshan which remained in force before the imposition of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Bench passed the order when a suo motu case registered in connection with the entry of S.V. Sesir, assistant commissioner, GST department, along with K. Ajith and K. Shaji, members of the managing committee, into the Nalambalam on April 14 for Vishukani darshan in violation of the restrictions.

Advertising

Advertising

The court directed the administrator to state the norms applicable for the entry of senior citizens and physically challenged persons.

The court directed the administrator to state the action taken in connection with the entry of a vehicle near the temple entrance in September 2021 allegedly in the presence of three members of the managing committee, for which three security personnel were placed under suspension.