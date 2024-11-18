 />
HC seeks case diary in sexual assault case against actor

Updated - November 18, 2024 06:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday (November 18, 2024) directed the police to produce the case diary in the sexual assault case registered against Edavela Babu, actor and former general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

The court passed the directive when a petition filed by the actor seeking to quash the case came up for hearing. The case was registered on a complaint by a woman actor alleging that he had sexually assaulted her at his apartment in Kaloor. The court also extended till December 5 the stay on the further proceedings in the case.

