HC seeks report on carrying capacity of Kerala’s hill stations

A carrying capacity study of all the hill stations in Kerala shall be conducted within a month, directed the Kerala High Court. A Division Bench of the court consisting of Justices A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and V.M. Shyam Kumar issued the directive to the State government on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assessment shall be carried out by following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The State shall ask the district administrations to gather the details of the hill stations in their areas within three weeks and submit the final report by October end. The report shall cover the ecological aspects of the hill stations, the number of tourists in the stations, available infrastructure, and instances of human-animal conflicts, directed the Bench.

Info on tunnel work

The Division Bench issued the directions in a suo motu case initiated following the Wayanad landslides. The court orally instructed the State government to inform it about any construction activities to be carried out regarding the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road in Wayanad. The Bench also directed the State to refrain from commencing any work before notifying it. Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup informed the court that the project was in its initial stage and once completed, it would reduce traffic congestion in the Thamarassery Pass, which connects Wayanad to Kozhikode.

‘No warnings issued’

The court sought reports from the District Disaster Management Authority, which, according to a complaint by Muhammad Shah, a lawyer, had failed to issue any landslide warning. The lawyer also pointed out that there were no mechanisms to evaluate the magnitude of rainfall in 17 places identified as highly susceptible landslides.

The Division Bench directed the National and the State Disaster Management Authorities and the Geological Survey of India on these aspects by October 18. It also directed the Child Welfare Committee, Wayanad, to look into the issue of mental trauma and related aspects of the children in the locality.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.