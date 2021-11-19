HC seek action taken report against Pink police

KOCHI

19 November 2021

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State Police Chief (SPC) to file an affidavit explaining the action taken against a civil police officer in the Pink police who had allegedly insulted and harassed a seven-year-old girl and her father on a public road.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the directive when a petition moved by the girl seeking a directive to the State Government to take strict action against Rejitha, civil police officer, came up for hearing.

The court observed that it was too early to conclude whether the allegations were right or wrong. But these were ones that should engage the personal attention of the SPC, with all the seriousness it deserved. The allegations were certainly sufficient to bring angst to any right-thinking person.

Counsel for the petitioner said the little child had to endure humiliation and insults in the full public gaze. The incident had left “an indelible psychiatric imprint on her young mind” and that she was now scared of “khaki uniform,” the counsel added.

The petitioner pointed out that the only action taken against the civil police officer was that she had been transferred to the place of her choice. The court adjourned the hearing of the case to November 29.