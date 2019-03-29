HC restraint on boycott of HSE exam valuation

The Kerala High Court on Friday restrained the Federation of Higher Secondary Teachers Associations and its members from boycotting valuation of higher secondary education (HSE) examinations.

The court directed the federation and its members to cooperate with the valuation and not to abstain from valuation duties. The court made it clear that they could hold peaceful demonstration without affecting the valuation and duties. The court also directed the State government and the Director, Higher Secondary Education, to see that the valuation process was held as scheduled.

The directives were issued on a petition filed by Sona K., Plus Two student of Government Higher Secondary School Othukkungal, Malappuram, and four other students.

According to the petitioners, the examinations were over by March 27. Meanwhile, the teachers owing allegiance to the federation declared that they would boycott the valuation camps. The federation also addressed a letter to the Education Minister in this regard.

In fact, the first phase of the valuation would be from April 1 to April 12 and the second phase from April 16 to April 17. The results were expected to be finalised by May 10.

The call for boycott would affect the valuation process leading to delay in publication of the results. It would affect the future of lakhs of students who wrote the examinations. The valuation of examination was an integral part of the duty of a teacher and boycott of valuation was a serious misconduct warranting action.