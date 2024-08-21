ADVERTISEMENT

HC restrains TDB from going ahead with the construction of Bhasmakulam

Published - August 21, 2024 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Court directs the TDB to file an affidavit in the case before September 11

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday restrained the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) from proceeding with the construction of a new Bhasmakulam at Sabarimala until further orders.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar passed the interim order in a suo motu case registered in connection with the proposed construction of the new Bhasmakulam.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Bench orally observed that the decision to construct a new pond had been taken without consulting the High Court Power Committee constituted for the implementation of the Sabarimala master plan. The court added that the TDB could not take a decision in the matters relating to developments in Sabarimala on its own. It was improper for the TDB to have made the decision without consulting the High Power Committee.

The court also said that lot of devotees were visiting Sabarimala. Therefore, before deciding on any new proposal in matters relating to Sabarimala, the TDB should consult the Sabarimala special commissioner and the High Power Committee. The court directed the TDB to file an affidavit in the case before September 11.

