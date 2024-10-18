HC reserves order on plea of Asha Lawrence against handing over of her father’s body for medical research

The Kerala High Court on Friday reserved its order to October 23 on a writ petition filed by Asha Lawrence, daughter of late CPI(M) leader M.M Lawrence, challenging the decision of a committee of the Ernakulam Government Medical College to hand over her father’s body for medical research.

The petitioner alleged that the decision of the committee was biased. No proper hearing was conducted. In fact, she and her brother were heard separately on the issue. The Principal refused to hold a comprehensive hearing involving all persons despite repeated requests. Her sister, Sujatha Boban, had withdrawn the consent given by her for handing over the body for medical search. Counsel for Ms. Boban submitted that her consent was obtained when she was under extreme mental distress over the death of her father. It was not given on her volition. The hearing conducted by the Principal was farcical.