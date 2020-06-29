HC reserves order on bishop’s plea in rape case

KOCHI

29 June 2020 21:06 IST

Discharge sought in nun rape case

The High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Bishop Franco Mulakkal seeking to discharge him from a case pertaining to the rape of a nun.

When the petition filed by the accused came up for hearing, the prosecutor contended that there was enough material to prove that he had raped the nun. The statement of the victim was enough to frames charges against him. The accused was trying to delay the trial proceedings, the prosecutor submitted.

The bishop’s petition challenged the order of the Kottayam Additional Sessions court rejecting his plea to discharge him from the case. The Sessions Court had directed the accused to appear before it on July 1. The accused, arrested on September 21, 2018, is on bail.

