ADVERTISEMENT

HC reserves its order on anticipatory bail pleas of suspended Principal and student

June 26, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday reserved its order on anticipatory bail petitions filed by G. J. Shyju, former Principal of Kattakada Christian College, and A. Vishak, a former SFI activist of the college, in a criminal case registered for illegally replacing one of the elected university union councillors with Vishak. The Kattakkada police have charged them with offences under 409 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), and 465 (forgery) of Indian Penal Code(IPC).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US