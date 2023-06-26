HamberMenu
HC reserves its order on anticipatory bail pleas of suspended Principal and student

June 26, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday reserved its order on anticipatory bail petitions filed by G. J. Shyju, former Principal of Kattakada Christian College, and A. Vishak, a former SFI activist of the college, in a criminal case registered for illegally replacing one of the elected university union councillors with Vishak. The Kattakkada police have charged them with offences under 409 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), and 465 (forgery) of Indian Penal Code(IPC).

