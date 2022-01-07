HC: release bequeathed deposits to Gouri’s niece

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Treasury department to release deposits of ₹20 lakh bequeathed by the late communist leader K.R. Gouri to her niece P.C. Beenakumari.

Justice N. Nagaresh issued the directive while allowing a writ petition by Ms. Beenakumari, daughter of the deceased leader’s younger sister, challenging an order of the Treasury department rejecting her request to release the deposit in the pension treasury savings bank account in the district sub-treasury at Alappuzha and also in the savings bank account in the Thiruvananthapuram district treasury.

According to her, as per the will and testament registered strictly in accordance with the law, the deceased leader had bequeathed her 19 cents in Alappuzha and also the treasury deposits in the Alappuzha district sub-treasury and the Thiruvananthapuram district treasury.

The court observed that the stand of the Directorate of Treasuries that the amount bequeathed to the petitioner could not be paid to her without probating the will could not be sustained.