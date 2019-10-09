HC rejects former PWD secretary Sooraj's bail plea in Palarivattom flyover corruption case

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of T.O. Sooraj, former PWD secretary and an accused in the corruption case relating to the flaws in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover.

The court also dismissed the bail petitions of two other accused in the case — Sumeet Goyal, Managing Director, RDS project Ltd (contractor), and MT Thankachan, former AGM, RBDCK (Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Limited).

The court, however, granted bail to Benny Paul, Joint General Manager of KITCO — another accused in the case.

The Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau (VACB) alleged that the accused had hatched a conspiracy and misappropriated public money by not properly utilising the allotted money for the construction of the flyover, thereby gaining pecuniary advantage.

The VACB also said that the former PWD secretary had released mobilisation advance of ₹8.25 crore with a meagre interest to the contract firm.

The Moovattupuzha vigilance court had earlier rejected the bail pleas of all the four accused.