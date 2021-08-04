HC rejects bail plea of driver

KOCHI

04 August 2021 09:34 IST

Case relates to stealing of 20,386 litres of spirit of TSCL

The Kerala High Court has dismissed the bail petition of an accused in the case relating to the stealing of 20,386 litres of spirit while transporting it from Madhya Pradesh to Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Ltd (TSCL), Thiruvalla.

Dismissing the bail plea of Sijo Thomas of Idukki, the second accused in the case, the court observed that allegations were very serious and the petitioner could not be released on bail at this stage. The prosecution charge was that the petitioner was one of the drivers who had transported spirit from Madhya Pradesh to the TSCL.

