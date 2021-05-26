HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Thrissur councillor

Lally James had disrupted a doctor on duty at the Thrissur Mental health centre

The Kerala High Court has rejected an anticipatory bail plea of Lally James, Karyattukara division councillor in the Thrissur Corporation, who allegedly disrupted a doctor on duty at the Thrissur Government Mental Health Centre and verbally abused her.

The councillor approached the High Court after the Thrissur district vacation court dismissed her anticipatory bail plea.

In a complaint lodged by Dr. K.S. Sagina, a doctor in the psychiatry section of the Mental Health Centre, West Fort, Thrissur, with the Thrissur West Police, Lally James disrupted her while she was on duty and abused her racially in front of her patients.

The complainant also alleged that the councillor verbally abused her without properly wearing a facial mask and violating physical distance norms. The doctors’ organization KGMOA (Kerala Government Medical Officers Association) has been on protest demanding action against the councillor.