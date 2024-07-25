HC refuses to stay nomination of two students made by Chancellor to Kerala University senate

The Kerala High Court on Thursday declined to stay the order passed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his capacity as Chancellor nominating two students to the senate of the University of Kerala.

Justice Ziyad Rahman A.A. passed the order on the petition filed by Nanda Krishore, a student of the Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and another student from M.S.M. College, Kayamkulam, challenging the nomination of G.R. Nandana and Ramanad R. from Mar Ivanios College and N.S.S. College, Pandalam, respectively to the senate.

The court observed that, prima facie, the court did not find any reasons to interfere with the nominations made by the Chancellor respondent, by way of an interim order. It was seen from the records that all the persons nominated were included in the panel of candidates forwarded by the Vice-Chancellor of the university. In such circumstances, the court did not find it necessary to pass an interim order.

The court directed the Chancellor, State government, Vice-Chancellor, and the two nominated students to file an affidavit in response to the petition.