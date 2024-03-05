GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC refuses to quash Chancellor’s order

March 05, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A petition challenging an order of the Chancellor of the Calicut University allowing the nominations of two Senate members to contest the Syndicate election was dismissed by the Kerala High Court.

K. Mohamed Haneefa, a Professor in the Department of Library and Information Science at the varsity had challenged the Chancellor’s act of allowing the nominations of P. Raveendran, Professor in the Department of Chemistry, and T.M. Vasudevan, Professor in the Department of Library and Information Science, to contest the election.

The petitioner had contended that the nominations were earlier rejected by the Returning Officer, and that the action of the Chancellor was without jurisdiction. Once the election was notified, the Chancellor could not stay it, he argued.

However, the court held that quashing the order of the Chancellor would result in complicating the issue. Any interference would leave consequences that would not be in the better interest of the University, the court held.

The court directed the Chancellor to hear all the affected parties and take a decision within three weeks in accordance with the provisions of the Acts and Statutes.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.