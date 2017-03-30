HC reaffirms its ruling onevidence of drunk driving

The Kerala High Court has reiterated that the prosecution for drunk driving cannot be sustained in the absence of any specific evidence to establish that the alcohol content in blood exceeded 30 mg per 100 ml of blood through a breath analysis test.

The court while quashing a case registered by the Thiruvalla police against a person for drunk driving under Section 185 of Motor Vehicles Act) and rash and negligent driving under Section 279 of Indian Penal Code.

The court reiterated that the High Court had earlier specifically held that an offence punishable under Section 185 of Motor Vehicle Act could be said to have been committed only if alcohol content exceeding 30 mg per 100 ml of blood was detected by a breath analyser. What was made punishable under the Act was only driving a vehicle or attempting to drive a vehicle with alcohol in blood exceeding 30 mg per 100 ml of blood detected by a breath analyser. No breath analysis test was conducted in the present case.

As for registering case for rash driving against the petitioner, the court observed what Section 279 of the IPC contemplates was not driving or riding a motor vehicle with negligence but something more. “To constitute a penal offence thereunder, such driving or riding should be rash and reckless, endangering human life and that should be through a public way. It was not mere negligent driving or riding but to do so with culpable criminal negligence or proceed against the person for that offence,” the court said.