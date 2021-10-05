HC questions police protection for Monson

Asks whether present probe will be effective

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the State Police Chief to file an affidavit stating whether the Crime Branch investigation in the cases against self-styled antiquities dealer Monson Mavungal would be effective when there are various allegations against police officers of various ranks.

When a petition filed by a former driver of Monson alleging police harassment came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran asked the State Police Chief why police protection was given to Monson when it was found that he was in possession of valuable articles. In fact, instead of taking action against Monson, the police gave him protection. The court said it wanted to know on what basis Monson had been granted police protection.

The court pointed out that reports suggested that he was in the custody of things nobody had even heard of. Why then the police did not find this out even when police officers reportedly visited his residence, the court asked.

The court asked the State Police Chief to inform the court how and why no suspicion was raised against Monson even though it was stated that his house was under police protection when articles such as elephants tusks (now stated to be not genuine) were reportedly in his possession.

The judge said he was only indicating the prima facie mind of the court because the intent was only to ensure that a proper investigation was conducted because the petitioner — former driver of Monson — might have a role to play or otherwise depending on the inquiries to be carried forward.

The court passed the order on the petition filed by E.V. Ajith, former driver of Monson. The court had last time directed the police to ensure protection for the life of the petitioner.