HC questions CB’s final report on murders

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the Crime Branch how it could attribute the motive for the murder of two Youth Congress activists at Periye, Kasaragod, to personal animosity in the final report while the First Information Report (FIR) states that it was a political murder.

When the bail plea of three accused in the case came up for hearing, the court criticised the Crime Branch for not collecting fingerprints of the accused from material objects. There was no “occurrence witness” in the case and the Crime Branch should have collected fingerprint from the vehicle and weapons used by the murderers.

The prosecution, meanwhile, submitted that there was enough material to prove the complicity of the accused.

The Crime Branch had already filed a chargesheet before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Hosdurg, alleging that the Youth Congress workers — Kripesh and P.K. Sarath Lal — were murdered by Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers because of personal enmity. In fact, the murder took place due to political vengeance. It was a sequel to an incident in which Peethambaran, a former CPI(M) leader and first accused in the case, was attacked.

The deceased were the accused in the attack case. They were murdered as a retaliation for the incident.

The prosecution argued that they were actively involved in the crime. Call data records of the petitioners showed that they had hatched a conspiracy to kill the youths at the Echiladukam bus stop two days prior to the incident.

The case diary in the case was produced before the court on Tuesday by the prosecution.

Bail pleas

The bail petitions were filed by second accused Saji C. George, Pullur, ninth accused Murali, Thannithode, and tenth accused T. Ranjith, alias Appu. Counsel for the petitioners submitted that there was no evidence against the petitioners. The court adjourned the hearing in the case to May 28.