HC quashes Pantheerankavu domestic violence case

A domestic violence case filed by a woman against her husband and his family members at Pantheerankavu, Kozhikode, was quashed by the Kerala High Court.

The police had booked a case against the husband and his family members after she alleged that he tried to strangulate her a week after their marriage. Though the police had booked a case for domestic violence, attempted murder, and voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon against her husband and his family, she retracted her statement and added that the issues were resolved.

The court noted that it shall not prolong their conflict through litigation as the complainant had acknowledged the settlement of a matrimonial dispute.