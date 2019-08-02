HC quashes order on CBI probe

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday set aside a single judge's verdict ordering a CBI probe into the murder of S.P. Shuhaib, a Youth Congress worker in Kannur.

Shuhaib was murdered allegedly by CPI(M) workers at Mattannur in Kannur on February 12, 2018. It was a sequel to a clash between the local CPI(M) workers and Congress workers over the vandalisation of a local Congress party office by CPI(M) activists. The single judge had ordered the CBI probe into the murder case on a petition filed by the parents of the slain Congress worker.

Allowing an appeal filed by the State government against the single judge's order, the Bench headed by Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that there was hardly any material available before the single bench that could have led it to assume that the investigation was inherently unfair or biased in any manner.

The Bench noted that the single judge’s inference regarding the unfairness of investigation was based solely on the finding that the investigation agency had not recovered the weapons notwithstanding the arrest of the two prime accused. The court further observed that the State police had already arrested six persons and recovered the weapons within three weeks of the incident.

If the single bench wanted further details of the probe, it could have asked for the case diary. But it did not choose to do so. Besides, the single judge did not grant any opportunity to the State government to file a counter affidavit in response to the averments in the writ petition. These omissions had vitiated the direction issued by the single bench for the transfer of the case to CBI, the court observed.

The Bench slammed the directive of the single bench to slap the charges under UAPA(Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) on the accused and said that there was no material before the single judge to opine that the provisions of the UAPA had to be invoked.

The court pointed out that petitioners did not approach the criminal court concerned against the investigation under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure during the pendency of the appeal. This inaction of the petitioners “impinges upon the bona fides of their claim that there was no fair investigation.”

The court, however, observed that it was deeply disturbed by the unfortunate turn of events that had led to the tragic and gruesome end of the hapless victim who was in the prime of his youth. The court added that the crimes that had their roots in political rivalry were on the increase in the State and the perpetrators of the crime need to be quickly apprehended, tried, convicted and sentenced, and then alone would our criminal justice system inspire confidence in the citizenry, the court added.