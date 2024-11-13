 />
HC quashes magistrate court’s directive to register FIR against police officers

Magistrate court’s order to file FIR against police officers, including IPS officer and former Malappuram Superintendent of Police Sujith Das, in connection with an alleged sexual assault case quashed

Updated - November 13, 2024 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside the order of the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Ponnani, directing the police to register an FIR on a complaint alleging sexual assault lodged by a woman against IPS officer and former Malappuram Superintendent of Police Sujith Das and two other police officers.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamadar and Justice S. Manu also set aside a single judge’s directive to the magistrate to pass an order for directing to register FIR on the complaint.

The Bench passed the verdict while allowing an appeal filed by former Ponnani Circle Inspector (CI) Vinod Valiyattoor against the single judge’s order. The other officer against whom the woman made her allegation was former Tirur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) V.V Benny.

The Bench observed that the order of the magistrate calling for a report from the superior officer on the complaint was criticised by the single judge. The magistrate court was then directed to pass an order in the light of the law laid down within a period of ten days. Given how the proceedings unfolded, the magistrate court had no choice but to change its earlier course of action. The magistrate’s present order is “clearly a sequitur” to the single judge’s judgement and “cannot be said to have been passed on an independent application of mind,” the court added.

The Bench directed the magistrate court to decide the legal and factual position on its own merits, without being influenced by the observations made in the judgement of the single judge or this Bench’s judgement.

Published - November 13, 2024 07:36 pm IST

