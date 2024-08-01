HC quashes declaration of Saturdays as working days for schools

The Kerala High Court on Thursday set aside the order of the Director, General Education, declaring Saturdays as working days in the school calendar for the academic year 2024-2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Ziyad Rahman A.A., while quashing the order, directed the State government to reconsider the matter after taking into account the views of the stakeholders and experts as well as the requirements under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

Writ petitions

The court passed the directive while disposing of a batch of writ petitions filed by the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association and others challenging the decision of the General Education Director.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court made it clear that its judgment would be applicable from the coming Saturday.

The court observed that the Director had travelled beyond his powers when declaring 25 Saturdays as working days in the academic calendar, which was a deviation from the policy and statutory declaration as acknowledged in Rule 4(3) Chapter VII of the Kerala Education Rules. Such a decision could have been taken only by the State government by following the procedure in this regard.

‘Without proper hearing’

The court further observed that on an overall analysis of the statutory provisions and schemes of the Right to Education Act, Kerala Education Act, and the Rules framed thereunder, it is evident that the present decision to declare the 25 Saturdays asworking days was taken without properly hearing the stakeholders and obtaining their views. The views of the experts in education and psychology on the impact of a six-day week system on the mental health of students were also not considered.

The court also noted that the classification of the students into two categories as per the Right to Education Act was not done. The possibilities of putting a system in place based on the working hours or instructional hours contemplated in the Right to Education Act were also not explored. The decision was apparently taken in undue haste, without considering the relevant parameters, and without proper consultations and hearings of the stakeholders and experts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.