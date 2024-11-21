 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC quashes case registered against Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai for his speech on women’s entry to Sabarimala temple

Published - November 21, 2024 09:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday quashed a case registered against Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai regarding a controversial speech that he made about entry of women of all ages to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

Observing that the speech was made at a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) representatives, and not at any public gathering, the court said this did not constitute an offence under Section 505(1)(b) (an offence to cause fear of alarm to public, affecting public tranquility) of the Indian Penal Code.

The speech had not induced anyone to commit a crime against the State or in a way affecting public tranquility Moreover, as a Governor and under Art 361(2) of the Constitution he was entitled to immunity, since criminal proceedings could not be initiated against any Governor or the President in any court during their term of office.

The court also termed his critical comments on a Supreme Court order that permitted entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple as a fair and reasonable criticism of a judgment and these would not constitute contempt of court. An FIR had been registered against Mr Pillai, who was then State president of BJP, in connection with the comments he made in 2018.

The prosecution contended that his statements were alarming and could even induce people to commit an offence against the State or against public tranquility.

The court observed that simply because Mr Pillai’s speech at the BJYM meeting was reported in the media did not make him liable under S.505 (1)(b), since it was made within a conference hall before the activists.

Published - November 21, 2024 09:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.