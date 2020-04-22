HC quashes bail condition

The Kerala High Court has set aside a bail condition to deposit ₹25,000 in the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) imposed by the Thalassery Sessions Court while granting bail to an accused in a criminal case. The court quashed the order after holding that such a condition is improper and unjust.
The order was passed by Justice C.S. Dias allowing a petition filed by Chinna Rao Swayamvarappu of Hyderabad, who is an accused in a criminal case, seeking to quash the bail condition. The Thalassery Sessions court had ordered depositing ₹25,000 in the CMDRF as one of the bail conditions and asked him to produce the receipt before the court.
