HC quashes arrest warrant against Swamy

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday quashed all further proceedings, including an arrest warrant, initiated against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy by the Thrissur Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum on a complaint by an investor in a liquidated print media company.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan passed the verdict while allowing a petition by Mr. Swamy challenging the issue of a non-bailable arrest warrant against him on a complaint by an investor alleging nonpayment of money deposited in the liquidated Thrissur-based Express (Malayalam) (P) Ltd. Mr. Swamy was the chairman of the company.

Mr. Swamy contended that the proceedings against him by the forum were unsustainable, especially in the light of the fact that the company itself was wound up in 2003 as per the orders of the High Court. Besides, the forum had not issued notice to him before passing the order.

Justice Kunhikrishnan observed that it could be presumed that the order was passed without giving an opportunity of hearing to the petitioner and it was an order passed behind his back.