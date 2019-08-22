HC pulls up police for delay in arrest

The Kerala High Court on Thursday pulled up the police for not arresting the accused in a case in connection with the assault on Akhil Chandran, a student of University College, Thiruvananthapuram.
When an anticipatory bail petition of Amar, third accused in the case, came up for hearing, Justice B. Sudheendra Kumar asked why there was delay in arresting the accused involved in a serious crime.
The court said that pendency of an anticipatory bail could not be a reason for not arresting the accused.
Bail plea
The court orally pointed out that even a former Union Minister was arrested by an investigating agency when his anticipatory bail plea was pending before the Supreme Court.
The court adjourned to next week further hearing on the bail plea.
