HC poser to State on bailplea in snakebite case

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the State government how the prosecution would be able to prove criminal negligence of the accused in a case registered following the death of Shehala Sherin, a student of the Government Sarvajana HSS at Sultan Bathery, after snake bite, without having any scientific evidence, including the post-mortem report.

Justice Alexander Thomas posed the query when the anticipatory bail petitions of first accused C.V. Shajil, teacher of the school and third accused K.K. Mohanan, vice-principal of the school came up for hearing.

When the court asked whether post-mortem examination was done on the body and the presence of snake venom was detected from the body, the government pleader submitted that postmortem was not done on the request of her parents.

The government pleader further submitted that there was ample evidence against the accused. He also said that there was delay in giving timely medical care to the girl because of the unnecessary intervention of the first accused.

The government pleader also added that the police did not intend to arrest the petitioners.

Then court also asked how legal responsibility could be fixed on the first accused when he was not the classteacher.

According to the petitioner, the death of Shehala Sherin, was only a suspected case of snakebite.

The court directed the prosecution to file a statement on the details of the evidence collected against the accused.