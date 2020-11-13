HC orders uninterpreted supply of essentials at Attappady

The State government shall ensure uninterpreted supply of all essentials, including food materials and water, to the tribespeople in Attappady area, ordered the Kerala High Court.

A Division Bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chali passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation filed by P.D. Joseph, a social worker, highlighting the difficulties faced by thousands of tribespeople due to shortage of facilities and staff in the Kottathara Tribal Super Speciality Hospital.

The court directed the authorities to hold periodical meetings of all the stakeholders to ensure the proper functioning of the hospital and other activities undertaken by the Public Works and other Departments in the area. Any arrears of payments due to the tribes population should be paid within one month, and all other payments made as and when its due, the court ordered.

Steps for curbing the supply of substance, liquor and illicit liquor to the students and the population should be put in place. Adequate and uninterrupted supply of medicine should be ensured at the hospital and its maintenance works carried out without fail, the court directed.

The State should take steps to develop a scheme for the construction of staff quarters to ensure the service of doctors and health workers, the court directed.