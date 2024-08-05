HC orders transfer of Walayar case to CBI Court in Ernakulam

The Kerala High Court on August 5 ordered transfer of Walayar case, in which two minor sisters were found dead in in their home in 2017 after allegedly being sexually assaulted, from the Palakkad POCSO Court to the CBI-designated court in Ernakulam.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by the CBI seeking to transfer the case from the Special Court for POCSO cases at Palakkad to the Ernakulam CBI court. The CBI submitted that if the trial in the case was conducted at the POCSO court, it would cause unnecessary administrative hardships to the CBI and consequent delays in the delivery of justice. The CBI could only file the final report in a case investigated by it before a designated CBI court. The CBI, therefore, sought to transfer the case to the CBI Special Court in Ernakulam.