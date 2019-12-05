HC orders transfer of case against Thachankary

The Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered transfer of a vigilance case pending against Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) Tomin J. Thachankary from Muvattupuzha Vigilance Special Court to Kottayam Vigilance Court.

The case pending against Mr. Thachankary related to assessment of wealth disproportionate to the known sources of his income.

Justice Sunil Thomas passed the order on a petition moved by Mr. Thachankary seeking to transfer the case. According to the petitioner, the case was registered against him in 2007. The investigation was completed and the final report filed.

The petitioner pointed out that he had now been entrusted with investigation into the cases relating to the construction of Maradu flats. An FIR in the case was pending before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court. The petitioner said that he would have to appear before the court in connection with the probe as he was the supervisory officer.

At the same time, he would be forced to appear before the same court as an accused. It would cause an embarrassment to the prosecution agency as well as the special court. Therefore, he sought to transfer the case against him to another vigilance court.

The Special Judge Muvattupuzha had informed the court that there was no need for Mr. Thachankary to appear before the court in connection with the Maradu flat case. It was the investigating officer who had to appear before the court.

The High Court said that it would be better in the interest of justice to transfer the case in which the petitioner was arraigned as an accused another court.