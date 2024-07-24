HC orders stay on disclosure of Hema committee report

Even as the Kerala High Court ordered a week’ stay on the public disclosure of the Justice Hema Committee report to address issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian said that the State government had made all the necessary arrangements to release the report as per the State Information Commission’s order earlier this month.

“As soon as the government got the report, it had taken the necessary steps to implement the recommendations in the report. The committee has reached certain conclusions based on the statements of those who had deposed before it. Based on this, it has given recommendations. The government has no issue in disclosing these conclusions and recommendations. However, the parts of the statements affecting the privacy of people will have to be withheld as per the Information Commission’s order. The government had made arrangements to disclose it today, but now following the court order, the State Information Officer will take the necessary steps,” said Mr.Cherian.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Film Producers’ Association has said that Sajimon Parayil, the producer who approached the Court against the disclosure of the report, was not its member. The Association has not taken any stand on the disclosure of the report.

Filmmaker Vinayan said that the fear of certain sections in the Malayalam film industry is preventing the disclosure of the report. He also slammed the State government for the delay in the release of the report.

The Hema committee, headed by Justice K. Hema, constituted in the aftermath of a case of sexual assault on an actor in 2017, had submitted the report to the Chief Minister on December 31, 2019. Despite repeated demands over the years from various stakeholders, including the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), the report had remained shrouded in secrecy.

Several actors and others working in the industry had recorded detailed testimonies of the issues of sexual harassment, unofficial bans, wage payments, and other disputes before the committee.

Earlier this month, following appeals from persons whose RTI petitions were denied, the State Information Commission ordered the Culture department to release the report in the public domain. The release of the report, believed to hold revelations that could shake the power centres of the industry, can lead to intense demands and calls for change.