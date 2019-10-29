HC orders status quo on encashment of guarantee

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered that status quo be maintained with respect to the encashment of the performance guarantee given by RDS Projects Ltd. to Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) Limited for the construction of the Palarivattam flyover.

The interim order was passed on a writ petition filed by RDS Projects seeking to declare illegal the encashment of the performance guarantee made by the RBDCK.

According to the petitioner, the encashment of the performance bank guarantee was illegal and in violation of the terms and conditions of the contract. As per clause 10.3 (Claims under Performance Security), prior to making a claim under the performance security, the employer shall, in every case, notify the contractor stating the nature of the default in respect of which the claim would be made.

In fact, the RBDCK had not issued any notice to RDS. Nor the petitioner had been heard before taking steps to encash the guarantee. The petitioner pointed out that KITCO (Kerala Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation) Ltd, a consultant for the flyover had opined that development of minor cracks on the bridge was only a usual phenomenon. Its opinion thus gave an inference that the “behaviour of the structure” was proper. In the absence of any default, the encashment of the performance bank guarantee was illegal, the petitioner said.

The petitioner also said that the State government had not conducted the load test till date as directed by the High Court. Despite this, RBDCK had decided to accept the recommendations of the technical committee for constructing a new flyover. It had also accepted the letter of offer made by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to take over the bridge for rehabilitation.

The petitioner also sought a directive to RBDCK not to utilise the amount received out of the illegal encashment of the bank guarantee till the disposal of the petition.

Meanwhile, the Association of Structural and Geotechnical Consulting Engineers filed yet another petition seeking a directive to the government to produce the final report submitted by the IIT Madras in September 19, the report of E. Sreedharan, Principal Adviser, DMRC, and the report of the technical expert committee.

The association said that there was no justification, whatsoever, on the part of Mr. Sreedharan in not recommending a load test. It pointed out that the IIT had recommended a load test and suggested a scheme for it. The technical committee accepted the proposal by Mr. Sreedharan in view of the assurance given by him that a new flyover construction with proper design, quality materials and strict technical supervision could ensure a service life of 100 years.