ADVERTISEMENT

HC orders release of woman detained under KAAPA to let her look after pregnant daughter

November 09, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has ordered the release of a woman detained under Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act ( KAAPA ) to allow her to look after her daughter who is in an advanced stage of pregnancy.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen observed that when a person indulges in anti-social activity, which has become a pattern, then it becomes an issue related to public order. In that sense, the court finds no reason to interfere with the detention order. Counsel for the woman pleaded that since the accused person’s daughter was in an advanced stage of pregnancy and nobody is there to take care of her, therefore, on humanitarian grounds, the period of detention may be modified and she be released from the detention.

The accused has more than 19 cases pending against her under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of Indian Penal Code. The court noted that in exceptional circumstances, the court can order release of such a person by invoking Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US