HC orders reconstruction of missing documents in Abhimanyu case

March 06, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has ordered the “reconstruction” of a few prosecution documents in the Abhimanyu murder case, which have gone missing from the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court.

As many as 11 documents including the chargesheet, post-mortem certificate, and the wound certificate that were presented by the prosecution in the case have gone missing. The documents were suspected to have been misplaced by the court staff, who had handled it, for issuing its certified copies.

Abhimanyu, an SFI leader of Maharaja’s college, Ernakulam, was stabbed to death allegedly by activists of the Campus Front of India on July 2, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

As repeated efforts to trace the documents failed, the matter was brought to the notice of the court, which in turn reported it to the High Court.

The prosecution, which had submitted the documents to the court, will again be asked to submit them afresh. The reconstructed documents will be labelled so and used by the prosecution in the case. The copies of the documents were served to all accused in the case. The reconstruction of the documents often takes place in courts as the court staff have to handle a large volume of documents.

The missing and reconstruction of documents will not affect the case as the prosecution will have with it the original documents from which the copies were created, legal sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.