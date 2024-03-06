GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC orders reconstruction of missing documents in Abhimanyu case

March 06, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has ordered the “reconstruction” of a few prosecution documents in the Abhimanyu murder case, which have gone missing from the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court.

As many as 11 documents including the chargesheet, post-mortem certificate, and the wound certificate that were presented by the prosecution in the case have gone missing. The documents were suspected to have been misplaced by the court staff, who had handled it, for issuing its certified copies.

Abhimanyu, an SFI leader of Maharaja’s college, Ernakulam, was stabbed to death allegedly by activists of the Campus Front of India on July 2, 2018.

As repeated efforts to trace the documents failed, the matter was brought to the notice of the court, which in turn reported it to the High Court.

The prosecution, which had submitted the documents to the court, will again be asked to submit them afresh. The reconstructed documents will be labelled so and used by the prosecution in the case. The copies of the documents were served to all accused in the case. The reconstruction of the documents often takes place in courts as the court staff have to handle a large volume of documents.

The missing and reconstruction of documents will not affect the case as the prosecution will have with it the original documents from which the copies were created, legal sources said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.