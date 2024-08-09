HC orders proper traffic regulations on Aroor-Thurvavoor stretch

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered that traffic regulations, including lane traffic, be put in place along the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch of the national highway, and that no waste or chemical liquids used for the construction of the elevated highway was spilled over the road.

The Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaq and Justice S. Manu issued the order when a writ petition by Lijin C.T. of Alappuzha highlighting the bad condition of the stretch and frequent accidents on it came up for hearing.

The petitioner also sought a directive to ensure that a proper rain water drainage system was put in place, and that roads of 5.5-metre width were made operational on either side of the construction site on the national highway facilitating free and continuous flow of traffic.

The Bench noted the report submitted by the inspector, Kuthiathode police station, highlighting accidents on the stretch.

The court also ordered that waste be removed from the road without any delay.

The court impleaded the Director, National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), as a respondent in the case.

Meanwhile, Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that when projects of this scale and nature were taken forward, it was for the authorities concerned to ensure that alternative provisions were effectively made. “We cannot allow our citizens to suffer,” he said

In a report, the amicus curiae said that there should be a motorable stretch of 3.5-metre width, so that at least single-line traffic without impediments could be created.

Counsel for the National Highways Authority of India submitted that steps had been taken to ensure that the road was better maintained.