HC orders police protection for former driver of Monson

Petitioner allowed to implead SPC as a respondent in the case

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the police to ensure protection for the life of former driver of Monson Mavungal, self-styled antique dealer and accused in a financial fraud case, and that necessary inquiries are commenced.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also allowed the petitioner to implead the State Police Chief as a respondent in the case as the court felt that the allegation of the driver had acquired a new colour. The court observed that the assertions of the petitioner required to be closely looked into by competent police authorities, including the State Police Chief, particularly because investigation was proceeding against Monson.

The court passed the order on a petition by Ajith E.V. of Ernakulam seeking a directive to the Circle Inspector of Police, Cherthala, and the Station House Officer, Ernakulam North police station, to desist from harassing the petitioner.

According to the petitioner, he had earlier appeared before the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Alappuzha, for interrogation in connection with a cheating complaint against Monson filed by one Rajendran Pillai and given statements on August 7. The petitioner was threatened by Monson after he learnt that the former had disclosed details regarding the case.

Later, the Cherthala Circle Inspector (CI) had asked him to appear before him in connection with a complaint lodged by Monson against him on August 10. He also got a call from the CI asking him to report before the Station House Officer, Ernakulam North police station, to respond to Monson’s complaint.

When he sought an extension of time, the CI got angry and told him that he would be taught a lesson if he did not appear at the station. The officer had kept on threatening him. He had also received calls from the Station House Officer.

The petitioner feared that these police officers were close to Monson and he would be detained and harassed by them. The petitioner said Monson was close to many senior police officers and had threatened him that he would be implicated in criminal cases and put in jail.

The petitioner had struck an acquaintance with Monson when he worked as mechanic at a workshop in Ernakulam. He later became driver-cum-mechanic of the latter in 2009. In fact, he had realised that Monson was not a qualified doctor and the imported cars used by him were refurbished second-hand vehicles.

He alleged that Monson had collected money from various persons making false promises and operated various bank accounts in the name of persons associated with him, including the petitioner.