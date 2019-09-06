HC orders police post outside MES college

Concerned over the alarming situation that prevails on the premises of the MES Engineering College, Kuttippuram, in the wake of frequent clashes among the students of the college, the Kerala High Court has directed the Malappuram district police chief to establish a police-outpost just outside the college premises to ensure peaceful atmosphere inside the college premises.

Justice B. Sudheendra Kumar while granting anticipatory bail to nine students involved in clashes related cases, also ordered that the police shall be at liberty to enter into the premises of the college without waiting for the permission of the Principal in case of necessity.

The court directed the District Police Chief to ensure that proper and periodic intelligence report with regard to the law-and-order situation inside the premises, was received by him. Whenever it appears that the peaceful atmosphere in the campus was likely to be disturbed, the police shall take effective measures to prevent it even by entering into the premises, the court ordered.

The court also directed that if the Principal/management was satisfied that issue of direction to all students who are not day scholars to stay in the hostel situated inside the premises was necessary to avoid frequent clashes, the Principal shall have every right to issue such direction. Besides, the Principal shall have every right to enforce discipline on the campus, the court added.

It was stated by the Principal before the court that most of the students were residing outside the college premises even though hostel facilities were available in the premises. Since the students were residing outside the college premises, they get opportunity to get associated with anti-social elements, leading to frequent clashes in the college premises.

The prosecutor submitted that 11 crimes were registered in connection with the clashes inside the premises of the college during the current year. In fact, a total of 59 crimes had been registered in connection with various clashes inside the premises of the college during the last five years.

The court ordered the release of the petitioners on bail, in the event of their arrest, on their executing a bond for ₹40,000 each with three solvent sureties each for the like sum. The other condition was that sureties shall be one of the parents of the petitioners.

The students who got anticipatory bail are; Abdul Basith, Muhammed Fayas, Nahal Rasheed, Harikrishnan, Basil, Vyshak.T.K., Muhammed Aslam, Adil Rafeeq, and Mujbal Marakkar.