HC orders NTA probe

Allegations of manipulation in NEET OMR sheet

The Kerala High Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct an investigation into the allegations of manipulation in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) OMR sheet raised by a candidate.

Justice N. Nagaresh passed the order on a writ petition filed by Rithu Sibi from Thrissur. According to her, she wrote the NEET 2021 held on September 12. She alleged that when she had gone through the OMR sheet attached to her application number, her signature was seen manipulated.

The name of the petitioner’s mother and father written in the sheet were different. The roll number of the petitioner in the numerical did not tally with the bubbled portion. She asserted that she had levelled the allegations with absolute conviction and honesty and was aware of the consequences arising from making such statements.

The court said taking into consideration all these aspects an inquiry in the matter was required. The court directed the NTA to consider the entire material placed by the petitioner before the court and conduct an investigation into the allegations.