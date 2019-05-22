HC orders demolition of check dam

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered demolition of the check dam owned by LDF Nilambur MLA P.V. Anwar at the Cheenkannippalli region of Kakkadampoyil hills at Nilambur before May 30.

The court passed the order when a petition filed by C.K. Abdul Latheef, father-in-law of the MLA and co-owner of the dam, challenging the decision to pull down the dam came up for hearing.

The court while warning the petitioner not to force the hands of the court said that the deluge had taught us a hard lesson and we should not create another disaster.

The State government submitted before the court that the parties had cut open the centre portion of the check dam so that the water in the reservoir receded to the downstream side. The vent way had a bottom width of one metre and a top width of around six metres and an average height of 10 metres.

As of now, the situation seems to have been managed as almost all the water had receded to the downstream side. However, in the event of heavy rain and subsequent huge flow from the hill area, the present opening would not be sufficient enough to contain such a flow. Therefore, it would be advisable to widen further the opening to enable the flood water to recede without being stored in the reservoir.

The court made it clear that its order to demolish the dam should be implemented forthwith.