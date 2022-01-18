HC order status quo: SNDP Yogam poll

The Kerala High Court has ordered that status quo be maintained for ten days in the proceedings of election for the SNDP Yogam office-bearers scheduled for February 5.

Justice T.R. Ravi passed the order on a writ petition filed by V. Vijayakumar and another person from Kollam challenging the articles of association of the Yogam. According to the petitioners, the election was scheduled for February 5 and they sought a stay on the proposed election.

The court observed that the case had been finally heard and reserved for judgment. The judgment would soon be pronounced. ”As such, it will be appropriate that the proceedings of the election are not continued in the meanwhile.”

The court noted that even as per the petition, the election was due on February 5 and it would have to be conducted ultimately on the basis of the decision in the case.