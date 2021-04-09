HC order on ED plea on April 16

KOCHI

09 April 2021 21:06 IST

CB had booked a case against Enforcement Directorate Deputy Director

Kerala High Court will pronounce on April 16, its order on a petition moved by P. Radhakrishnan, the Deputy Director of Enforcement Directorate, seeking to quash the Crime Branch case booked against him.

The Crime Branch had booked a case against Mr. Radhakrishnan after the alleged audio clips of Swapna Suresh surfaced in which she allegedly stated that the Directorate had compelled her to name Kerala Chief Minister and others in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case.

During the arguments, the High Court had directed the Crime Branch not to take any coercive steps against the ED officials in the case. The court had also refused to allow the plea of the Crime Branch to record the statements of Sandeep Nair, another accused in the case.

Tushar Mehta, the Solicitor General of India, who had appeared for the ED official, sought to stay the Crime Branch investigation as he felt that it was an attempt to weaken the case of the ED and Customs into the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case.

Harin P. Ravel, who appeared for the Crime Branch, had contended that the ED was attempting to stall the Crime Branch investigation.