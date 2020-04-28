HC order delivers a body blow to govt.

While striving hard to garner resources for meeting its routine expenditure, a stay order issued by the High Court on the decision to defer salary disbursal of employees and teachers has further compounded the fiscal woes of the State government.

Finance Department sources told The Hindu that the ₹2,000 crore left in its coffers was grossly inadequate to foot the salary bill, leave alone the service pension and other expenses.

The estimated outgo for salary and pension is ₹3,800 crore. Had the court not stayed the decision, the government would have got a relief of ₹500 crore a month and that would have reduced the stress on the State’s finances.

The returns from Goods and Services Tax for the month has been pegged at ₹150 crore, the revenue deficit grant from the Centre amounted to ₹1,276 crore and earned a trickle of ₹574 crore from petrol cess and other miscellaneous sources.

Out of the approved limit of ₹25,400 crore for the current financial year, the government has already borrowed ₹6,000 crore. On deciding to expend the ₹2,000 crore for clearing the salary and pension bills, the government would again have to opt for market borrowing to manage the other committed expenditure as well as the additional burden incurred by COVID-19.

Disbursal of full complement of the salary would still be impossible. The government may first explore legal options to vacate the stay and in due course opt for proportionate disbursal from the available resources by paying the basic salary alone or distributing it in instalments. Chances of improving revenue collections in the week ahead were too bleak and hence may be forced to take tough decisions, sources said.

Raising resources to arrange the treatment, quarantine and observation facilities for scores of Non-Resident Keralites who are expected to reach the State in the fortnight ahead is a major challenge.

Since the State has not come out of the woods and the virus threat is still lingering, lowering the guard would be deleterious. Funds have to be reserved to meet exigencies and that would again mount the pressure on resources, sources said.